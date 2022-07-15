Most popular alternative cars in Phoenix named

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Once gas prices started going up, Valley drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles didn’t mind at all.

In a previous On Your Side report, drivers were basically gloating. “Looking back at it, it was the best choice I’ve ever made. I’m saving money hand over fist,” one electric vehicle driver told us.

And he’s not the only one. A new report released by iSeeCars indicates Arizona is the 11th fastest growing state when it comes to consumers buying either electric or hybrid vehicles. In fact, since 2014, alternative fuel vehicles sold here in Arizona have grown 71.6%. “I was not really surprised. I feel like Arizona with all the bright sunshine that you have there that there’s a good awareness when it comes to alternative energy and to power cars,” Karl Brauer told On Your Side. He and iSeeCars crunched all the numbers to discover the most popular alternative fuel vehicles in every major city.

According to his research, the Tesla Model 3 ranks number 1 here in Phoenix. The Nissan Leaf comes in at number 2. Number 3 is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. And the Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry Hybrid round out the bottom five most popular alternative fuel cars on Phoenix roads right now.

And as time goes on, there is speculation that there may be even more alternative fuel cars on the road, particularly since major automakers are already pledging to stop making gas-powered cars within the next decade. But then again, Karl says anything can happen between now and 10 years from now.

“There are still so many things in flux in six and twelve-month time periods. So, when you start talking decades, that is really far out. So, look we can all have our estimations and guesstimations. But if anyone can tell you what is going to happen a decade from now is lying to you.”

Getting back to some statistics, the cities that had the least growth in alternative fuel vehicles in the past eight years are Greenville, Orlando and Jacksonville.

See iSeeCars.Com full report here: https://www.iseecars.com/green-car-adoption-study

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.