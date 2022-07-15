Your Life
Mesa mom dealing with sticky situation as old beehive drips honey across apartment patio

Honey dripping across Chandra Barnes' apartment patio is creating a sticky situation.
Honey dripping across Chandra Barnes' apartment patio is creating a sticky situation.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandra Barnes pointed to the spots where honey was raining down on the patio of her East Valley apartment. “You can’t really walk out here without getting sticky, gross honey all over your feet,” said Barnes.

The Mesa mom first noticed the sticky stuff about a month ago. A drip here. A drip there. And it hasn’t stopped.

There’s honey on the wicker furniture, dripping along the walls and puddles on the ground. But, unfortunately, that’s not the only problem. “Last week I came home to a line of ants coming from the front door, all the way out here to the patio,” said Barnes. “I found roaches in the kitchen and dead roaches out there.”

According to Barnes, there was a beehive above her patio when she moved into the Talise Apartment Complex, off Gilbert Road and University Drive, in December. Pest control were called out to kill the bees, but that only solved part of the problem.

The frustrated mom insists she’s reported the issue several times to the apartment staff, but no one has come to clean up the honey and remove the beehive. “They’re not doing anything right now about it, and I don’t know how long it’s going to take for them to get somebody out here to actually take care of it,” said Barnes. “It’s a huge, sticky mess.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the apartment staff and was told they could not speak to the media. A short time later, Barnes said she was contacted by the apartment manager and told that a crew would be sent out right away to cut a hole in the patio roof to clean the honey and patch it up.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

