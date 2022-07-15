Your Life
Maricopa County offering bonuses for election workers

If you’re interested in making some extra money this election season, the county is hiring a lot of various positions. They’re even offering some bonuses.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you are looking to make some extra cash, the Maricopa County Elections Department has jobs for election season. It can even lead to a hefty bonus. The primary election is on Aug. 2 and the general election is in November. The county needs about 3,000 workers and these positions are paid. The pay varies but averages $15 an hour. The positions they are looking for are poll workers, call center employees, warehouse workers, as well as many others.

These positions vary, from working for a couple of days to lasting the entire election season. To apply you have to be at least 18 and registered to vote in Arizona. The need is high so the county is also offering bonuses. “We’ve increased the wages for that, and we’re even offering a bonus at this point to those workers who complete 250 hours get a $1,000 bonus, and if you complete 400 hours working with us then you get a $1,750 bonus. And in addition to that, you get a civic bonus,” said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. For more information on the jobs, click/tap here.

If you are looking to submit your ballot by mail the counted recommends you do so by July 26 as they need to have it by 7 p.m. on Election Day. According to Maricopa County, already 85,000 ballots have been returned and signatures verified. While it’s too soon to notice any sort of voter habits or trends this election season, the number of people on the active early voting list is up since 2 years ago from 75% of registered voters to 77%.

Richer suggests going online to BeBallotReady.vote here to track your ballot and sign up for text alerts regarding your ballot’s status. “You can see your voter registration status, you can see and track your ballot which I know is something that people enjoy,” Richer said. “You can track it by text message or you can go online. And you can see where we’ve mailed it out. You can see when we’ve received it, you can see when we’ve signature-verified it.”

