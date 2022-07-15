Man shoots another man for yelling while playing video games, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of shooting another man for yelling while playing a video game on Thursday night in Phoenix, police said. It happened near Central Avenue and Hatcher Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Investigators said Cesar Torres-Gonzalez and an unidentified man in his 20s were in an apartment when they got into a fight over the yelling. The victim apparently pushed Torres-Gonzalez, who went into his room, got his gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Torres-Gonzalez in the apartment complex parking lot after he told 911 operators he shot someone, detectives said. He was arrested and booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and as of Friday afternoon, he’s still in the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

