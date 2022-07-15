Your Life
Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Barbie is paying tribute to renowned conservationist Jane Goodall with a new doll.

Mattel announced earlier this week that it is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll and a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team.

The Barbie brand has joined the Jane Goodall Institute to make dolls that are made of 99% recycled plastic.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel that they can make a difference,” Goodall said. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders.”

Mattel said the dolls are currently available and are helping the company’s goal to be using 100% recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall.”

According to Mattel, the Goodall doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to the female heroes of their time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

