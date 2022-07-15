Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona postponed until next week

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Former President Donald Trump has postponed a rally originally planned for this Saturday in Prescott Valley.

Friday morning, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared the news on Twitter, with a screenshot from Trump on another social media site that says the rally will now happen next Friday, July 22. The postponement comes after Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, died on Thursday in New York City at the age of 73.

Additional details about next Friday’s rally are pending. For the original event planned for Saturday, Trump was expected to deliver speeches of support for Lake, U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and others at the Findlay Toyota Center.

My heart goes out to President Trump and his children. I am saddened to receive news that tomorrow’s Save America rally has been cancelled, however I know firsthand that it is important to be surrounded by family when you lose a Mother. We look forward to seeing you next Friday! pic.twitter.com/Q6E660evnQ — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) July 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.