First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat; bad air quality this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nice to see the rain the last couple of days and even a few showers this morning. We officially had a trace of rain at the airport last night, most of the rain yesterday fell in the West Valley. The nice thing is the low is 88 degrees, and that low happened with the passing storms.

Storm chances are down just a bit today, around 10 percent. There is a better chance of storms along the rim again tonight. Storm chances ramp up a bit this weekend especially in the high country where we have seen a few flash flood warnings yesterday

The big story is the heat this weekend, we will see a high of 114 Saturday and 113 on Sunday. Because of the dangerous heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that covers the whole weekend. We have declared a First Alert for both days for you to be aware and to prepare for the heat. There is also a High Pollution Advisory issued as well thru today and both Saturday and Sunday.

Excessive Heat Warning-High Pollution Advisory Sat-Sun (AZFamily First Alert WX Team)

