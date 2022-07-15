Field Trip Friday: Having fun out of the sun in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scott Pasmore and Tess Rafols spent the morning out on Field Trip Friday to show you some things in the Valley to get you having fun OUT of the sun!

Ice Den Chandler

First stop on the field trip is Ice Den Chandler to meet the synchronized ice skating group called The Ice Denettes!

The Denettes program started in 2018 and is made of five teams: Affinity, Synergy, Harmony, Unity and Rising Stars. Synchronized ice skating is incredibly competitive as a sport, and the Denettes are proud to represent Chandler on the ice!

Curling with the Coyotes Curling Club

No doubt you’ve seen curling competitions during the winter Olympics, and today Scott and Tess got to try it out for themselves.

The Coyotes Curling Club is part of the Mountain Pacific Curling Association and hosts weekly leagues in both a competitive as well as learning environments. For those who use wheelchairs, the club also offers adaptive curling with knowledgeable instructors.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

From water slides to splash pads and lazy rivers, the whole family can get out of the sun and into the water!

Ice Den Lodge Ice Skating

Wrapping up where we started, Scott and Tess went back to the Ice Den Chandler to talk ice skating!

