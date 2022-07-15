Dangerously hot weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are a few lingering showers in the Valley this morning, but we’re looking at a partly sunny and hot day ahead.

Expect a high of 111 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect once again for ozone pollution. Valley storm chances are down just a bit today, near about 10%. Our atmosphere is a bit worked over from last night’s round of active weather. Still, an active day is expected in the high country and there’s a slight chance for some monsoon storm action in the Valley tonight again.

The main concern in the higher elevations today is heavy rain that could cause flooding once again near burn scars. There’s a 70% chance of storms in Flagstaff, with storms that will likely develop late morning and track to the northwest. Heavy rain, abundant lightning, and strong winds are the biggest threats with storms across the state on Friday.

Over the weekend, our heat intensifies in the deserts of the state, and Saturday is a First Alert Day thanks to the dangerous temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 90s will warm to 114 in the afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the deserts of the state. Storm chances are at about 20% this weekend in the Valley.

Next week, more moisture and more cloud cover should lead to slightly lower temperatures. We should top out below 110 degrees starting Monday.

