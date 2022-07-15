Your Life
COVID-19 cases climbing with new omicron subvariants developing

The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 cases are back on the rise again as new omicron subvariants continue to spread.

The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months because of the variants. One of these variants is called BA.5 and can infect those who are vaccinated, even if they already had the virus. It can also spread more quickly and easier than other variants.

The CDC says that those older Americans ages 70 on up are faring the worst. Hospital admission rates for that age range are approaching last year’s summer peak.

In Los Angeles, the County Health Director says that mask mandates may be on their way back to the city within the next few weeks. One-third of all counties in the U.S. are back to the same number of COVID-19 cases that the CDC considers a high level.

