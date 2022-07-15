2nd night of Valley storms leave behind downed power lines and other damage

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A second night of monsoon activity around the Valley left more damage behind, this time around the Queen Creek area.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, the westbound lanes of Ocotillo Road at Sossaman were shut down due to storm damage. It’s expected to remain closed until sometime around noon on Friday.

The official Twitter account for Queen Creek also mentioned multiple SRP power outages in the area. Portions of town parks are also closed due to storm damage, including the Skate Park at Founders’ and field four at Mansel Carter Oasis Park. Aerial video Friday morning showed power crews working on downed power poles, along with other damage to trees and backyard playsets. We’re not finished with this kind of weather just yet.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather says storm chances will be a little lower today, but to expect another active day around the high country near Flagstaff — an area that’s already been hit hard this week. There could be additional monsoon activity around the Valley once again later tonight.

SRP is reporting power outages throughout the area. Please use the SRP link posted below for updated information on an estimated time of restoration. pic.twitter.com/5eTt4hIH78 — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) July 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.