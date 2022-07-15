Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

2nd night of Valley storms leave behind downed power lines and other damage

Aerial image shows four utility trucks parked on a road near damaged power poles.
Utility crews are working to repair damaged power poles and lines following Thursday night's storm in Queen Creek.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A second night of monsoon activity around the Valley left more damage behind, this time around the Queen Creek area.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, the westbound lanes of Ocotillo Road at Sossaman were shut down due to storm damage. It’s expected to remain closed until sometime around noon on Friday.

RELATED: Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley

The official Twitter account for Queen Creek also mentioned multiple SRP power outages in the area. Portions of town parks are also closed due to storm damage, including the Skate Park at Founders’ and field four at Mansel Carter Oasis Park. Aerial video Friday morning showed power crews working on downed power poles, along with other damage to trees and backyard playsets. We’re not finished with this kind of weather just yet.

TRENDING: Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather says storm chances will be a little lower today, but to expect another active day around the high country near Flagstaff — an area that’s already been hit hard this week. There could be additional monsoon activity around the Valley once again later tonight.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WX: Monsoon storms heading to parts of the Valley
FIRST ALERT WX: Monsoon storms heading to parts of the Valley
Rain force muddy floodwaters near Flagstaff homes
Lightning was spotted in Maricopa on Thursday night.
Thunderstorms, lightning hitting some parts of central Phoenix
Neighbors help putting up sandbags to protect homes against flooding near Flagstaff