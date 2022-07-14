Woman dead after overnight shooting in southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A late-night shooting at a southwest Phoenix home has left a woman dead and a man injured.

Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a shooting at a house near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Two people were found inside that had been shot by suspects who left before police arrived.

Officers say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are still at the home investigating, and no other details were immediately available.

