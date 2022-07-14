Woman dead after overnight shooting in Buckeye

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in a Buckeye home.

Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a shooting at a house near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Two people were found inside that had been shot by suspects who fled the area before police arrived. Officers say one man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A woman was found also with a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating, and there are no more details available.

