Advertisement

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Buckeye

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in Buckeye. No suspects have been identified yet.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in a Buckeye home.

Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a shooting at a house near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Two people were found inside that had been shot by suspects who fled the area before police arrived. Officers say one man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A woman was found also with a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating, and there are no more details available.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

