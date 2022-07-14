Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Parts of US 60 closed in Gilbert due to monsoon flooding

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the U.S. 60 are flooded and have closed after heavy rain came down in the East Valley on Wednesday evening. After a wall of dust covered parts of the Valley, rain and lightning weren’t far behind. The eastbound lanes of the Superstition Freeway are shut down at Gilbert Road and the westbound lanes are closed at Val Vista Drive. The Greenfield Road onramp is also shut down.

An ADOT camera shows several cars stuck near Val Vista and Gilbert Road, with several police cars around the water to make sure no more drivers went into the standing water. At around 9:30 p.m., a tow truck was spotted getting at least one of the cars out of the water. ADOT is asking drivers to please be careful and slow down on wet roads. More than an inch of rain fell in that area during a 30-minute period.

Gilbert received the most amount of rain, rounding out to 1.10″. Mesa and Chandler also received more than half an inch of rain. Mesa rounded out with .71″ and Chandler had .63″.

U.S. 60 lanes near Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road were flooded because of monsoon storms and some cars got stuck.

Latest News

Parts of the US 60 flood in Gilbert due to monsoon storms
RAW VIDEO: Dust storms moving into the Valley
Parts of the Valley were hit with rain on Friday night.
First Alert Weather: Rain, lightning hitting parts of the Phoenix area
Flagstaff communities preparing for possible flooding
Flagstaff communities preparing for possible flooding