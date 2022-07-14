WATCH LIVE: Parts of US 60 closed in Gilbert due to monsoon flooding

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the U.S. 60 are flooded and have closed after heavy rain came down in the East Valley on Wednesday evening. After a wall of dust covered parts of the Valley, rain and lightning weren’t far behind. The eastbound lanes of the Superstition Freeway are shut down at Gilbert Road and the westbound lanes are closed at Val Vista Drive. The Greenfield Road onramp is also shut down.

An ADOT camera shows several cars stuck near Val Vista and Gilbert Road, with several police cars around the water to make sure no more drivers went into the standing water. At around 9:30 p.m., a tow truck was spotted getting at least one of the cars out of the water. ADOT is asking drivers to please be careful and slow down on wet roads. More than an inch of rain fell in that area during a 30-minute period.

Gilbert received the most amount of rain, rounding out to 1.10″. Mesa and Chandler also received more than half an inch of rain. Mesa rounded out with .71″ and Chandler had .63″.

