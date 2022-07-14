Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms in the East Valley have left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into areas including Gilbert and Mesa.
Valley residents submitted various pictures to Arizona’s Family of the damage in their community. See them in the gallery below:
One resident captured the storm passing through near 11 Mile Corner near Eloy, Arizona.
Gilbert police tweeted around 10 p.m. the following:
Mesa residents also saw severe storm damage, including a giant over a 30-year-old tree. One woman said that she’d never seen weather like this since moving to the area in 2011. “My house is right here on the corner,” she said. “I was afraid that the tree that was on the HOA side was going to hit my house because it hasn’t been trimmed yet. I was afraid it would topple over, but it didn’t.”
Mesa Fire Department shared this on Twitter around 8 a.m. this morning:
At this time, it does not seem that anyone was injured in last night’s storms. Portions of U.S. 60 in the East Valley near Val Vista Drive were flooded out, making it impossible to pass through the area. Roads re-opened shortly after midnight.
