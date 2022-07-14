Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley

Storms left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees in parts of Gilbert and Mesa.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms in the East Valley have left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into areas including Gilbert and Mesa.

Valley residents submitted various pictures to Arizona’s Family of the damage in their community. See them in the gallery below:

Caption

One resident captured the storm passing through near 11 Mile Corner near Eloy, Arizona.

Taken by viewer Ginny Miller.

Gilbert police tweeted around 10 p.m. the following:

Mesa residents also saw severe storm damage, including a giant over a 30-year-old tree. One woman said that she’d never seen weather like this since moving to the area in 2011. “My house is right here on the corner,” she said. “I was afraid that the tree that was on the HOA side was going to hit my house because it hasn’t been trimmed yet. I was afraid it would topple over, but it didn’t.”

Mesa Fire Department shared this on Twitter around 8 a.m. this morning:

The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area.

At this time, it does not seem that anyone was injured in last night’s storms. Portions of U.S. 60 in the East Valley near Val Vista Drive were flooded out, making it impossible to pass through the area. Roads re-opened shortly after midnight.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Uprooted trees, severe weather damage in the east Valley this morning
Rain moves through parts of the Valley overnight on Wednesday
Taken by viewer Ginny Miller.
Severe weather passing through near 11 Mile Corner
Drivers got stuck in the flooded U.S. 60 in Gilbert on Wednesdsay.
US 60 in Gilbert reopens after monsoon flooding