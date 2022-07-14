Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms in the East Valley have left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into areas including Gilbert and Mesa.

Valley residents submitted various pictures to Arizona’s Family of the damage in their community. See them in the gallery below:

One resident captured the storm passing through near 11 Mile Corner near Eloy, Arizona.

Taken by viewer Ginny Miller.

Gilbert police tweeted around 10 p.m. the following:

Heads up #GilbertAZ! 🚔



We have multiple reports of downed trees and debris blocking roads throughout town in the area between Williams Field and Baseline Roads and Greenfield and Cooper Roads.



Please avoid travel if possible while crews work to clear the roads. pic.twitter.com/FBUzCxKzzg — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 14, 2022

Mesa residents also saw severe storm damage, including a giant over a 30-year-old tree. One woman said that she’d never seen weather like this since moving to the area in 2011. “My house is right here on the corner,” she said. “I was afraid that the tree that was on the HOA side was going to hit my house because it hasn’t been trimmed yet. I was afraid it would topple over, but it didn’t.”

The worst damage we’ve seen this morning ⬇️



A massive tree fell on a car in a neighborhood near Baseline & Lindsay in Gilbert.



Thankfully no one was hurt! The man who lives here says the car belongs to his 22-year-old son, who was getting ready to move to Tennessee. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/HtbiTwZhDS — Whitney Clark (@whitneyclarktv) July 14, 2022

Mesa Fire Department shared this on Twitter around 8 a.m. this morning:

Report an issue after last night's storm...Issues ranging from road debris, storm drain clean-up, street flooding, missing street signs, & damaged streetlights/traffic signals can be reported online using the Mesa CityLink app or https://t.co/PZhiyTyuEj or call 480-644-2160. pic.twitter.com/z4D20lUQJg — Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) July 14, 2022

At this time, it does not seem that anyone was injured in last night’s storms. Portions of U.S. 60 in the East Valley near Val Vista Drive were flooded out, making it impossible to pass through the area. Roads re-opened shortly after midnight.

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of US 60 are now open in the East Valley.



Due to water on the roadway, the westbound lanes remain closed at Val Vista Drive with no estimated time for reopening.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and postpone nonessential travel at this time. pic.twitter.com/63i2CqfO8A — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 14, 2022

