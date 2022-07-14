Your Life
Three hospitalized after speeding sports car hits SUV in Goodyear

The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.
The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several people were rushed to the hospital after a sports car crashed into an SUV in Goodyear on Wednesday evening. According to DPS, troopers were looking for a speeding sports car near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road. Troopers say the sports car’s driver abruptly tried to exit at Camelback when it hit an SUV on the off-ramp. A small fire started but was quickly put out by firefighters.

DPS says two people inside the sports car and one in the SUV were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown. Troopers added the sports car might have been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

