Remembering the Vine Tavern and Eatery as it moves to Phoenix

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the end of an era. After 36 years, the Vine Tavern and Eatery’s location right next to ASU is moving.

Saturday, July 23rd will be the final day the tavern will be open on Apache Boulevard. For many Arizonans, this has become their go-to spot in the Tempe area. “A little over ten years [I’ve been coming here],” Chandler resident Jeanne Sims said.

“Seven years, yes sir,” Tempe’s Gregory Bishop added. “The best 16 years of my life,” bartender Margie Difiore said. Because at the Vine, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing pool, chowing down, or filling up. Once you’re there, you’re family. “Every time they just look at me, and I give the head nod, and they’re like I got you girl,” Sims said.

Sometimes, members of the family even take it a step further. “I met my fiance in this building,” Difiore said. “This building has brought a lot of joy to a lot of people.” That’s made it hard for some regulars to accept that this location is closing. “I was crushed,” Bishop said. “I’ve been coming here for seven years, met a roommate here. It really hurts. I’m going to have to find a different watering hole around here.”

General Manager Trent Robertson doesn’t know why the owner, Joseph Kennedy, decided to sell this property and move to Phoenix. What he does know is that what made the Vine great in Tempe will still be there when the new location near 39th Street and Ray Road opens its doors in August. “It’s laid out a little bit differently than this place,” Robertson said. “But it’s going to be big and I like it.”

Looking ahead, expect many familiar faces at the Vine’s new spot in Ahwatukee. “Maybe once a week we’ll get out there,” Bishop said. “It’s no longer a walk, skip or a jump away. But yeah we’ll be taking the Lyft out.” “Everybody that works here is coming,” Difiore said. “We love the Vine and we don’t ever want to leave.”

For the next ten days, some don’t plan on going anywhere. “I might even chain myself to the door so they can’t do anything,” Sims said. “I’m going to miss it. Thank you the Vine! You guys are awesome!” There is still another Vine location in Tempe at Rural Road and Elliott Road. Robertson didn’t know what would happen to the current Vine location.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.