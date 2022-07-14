Phoenix Pride announces celeb line-up, ticket sales and more for October festival

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Pride will be here before you know it, and tickets are going on sale this Friday! This year’s theme is “Be You! Believe in Yourself!”

On Thursday, Phoenix Pride announced its Festival Mainstage celebrity performers, V.I.P. experience entertainers, and more all coming Oct. 15-16 to Steele Indian School Park. Secure your tickets Friday here, starting at 2 p.m. The festival is sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer and Embry Health and will run from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday across 60 acres! This year, more than 50,000 are expected to attend!

On Thursday, Phoenix Pride announced its Festival Mainstage celebrity performers, V.I.P. experience entertainers, and more all coming this October 15-16 to Steele Indian School Park. (Phoenix Pride)

Festival Main Stage headliners for Saturday, Oct. 15 will be singer-songwriter and “The Four” finalist VINCINT at 7 p.m. and pop singing sensation Gayle at 8 p.m. On Sunday, power vocalist En Vogue will close out the festival at 8 p.m. For this year’s Festival V.I.P. Experience, expect to see drag legend Sherry Vine, Elton John tribute performer Sir Elton, and on Sunday “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Kimora Blac. The experience will be lakeside at the park with an air-conditioned tented lounge and show space including up-front viewing sections at the Festival Main Stage, drinks and food, and upgraded executive restrooms. The experience is available to guests ages 18 and over.

“This is the most exciting time of the year for us, as we switch into full gear for our signature annual event, the Phoenix Pride Festival, this year marking its 41st anniversary in the Valley,” executive director of Phoenix Pride Mike Fornelli said in a press release. “It has been a trying year for our community in Arizona, with renewed fights underway to protect the members of our community, so the opportunity to come back together as a community is more important than ever.

“This year, more than ever, the Phoenix Pride Festival is going to be a sanctuary as well as a celebration,” said Tait Moline, president of the Phoenix Pride board of directors. “Recent threats and policy moves against our community serve as constant reminders of the important work Phoenix Pride does to defend not only our rights, but our very existence.”

The 41st Phoenix Pride Parade, sponsored by Embry Health, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, starting at 10 a.m. at Thomas Road and Third Street heading north onto Indian School Road. Parade attendance is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

