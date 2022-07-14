Your Life
Over 50 firefighters battle blaze at northwest Phoenix home

The photo shows two firefighters spraying water onto a house in the distance where flames are...
More than 50 firefighters helped extinguish the fire at a home near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A house fire in northwest Phoenix overnight has been extinguished, but it was big enough to need more than 50 firefighters to do so.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Union Hills Drive near 43rd Avenue and when crews arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames. What made it even more challenging for firefighters were downed power lines in front of the home and propane tanks around the back.

Fire officials quickly upgraded the response to a first-alarm call, bringing in additional firefighters to help. They soon managed to get the fire under control and spent the next couple of hours monitoring hot spots.

Two people who were inside the home when the fire started made it out safely and weren’t hurt. Investigators are now trying to determine how the fire started.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters spent the next couple of hours putting out hot...
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters spent the next couple of hours putting out hot spots.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

