Mostly sunny in the afternoon after heavy rain last night in the East valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect today to be mostly sunny by this afternoon, with morning clouds clearing and warm morning temperatures in the 90s. Over the course of the day, it will warm to 111 degrees. Another High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa and Pinal Counties today for ozone. Some Valley residents are cleaning up this morning from strong storms that hit the Valley last night.

Strong winds and heavy rain hit some East Valley neighborhoods hard. This morning, a few showers are present across the Valley but are winding down pretty quickly. This afternoon and evening, storm chances ramp up for the Valley. As high pressure sitting over the Four Corners continues to bring in a southerly and southeasterly flow of moisture into the state, we’ve got more to work with now when it comes to storm potential.

Storms are likely today in the higher elevations, and the chances in the Valley are near 30% by late afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and brief heavy rainfall are the biggest threats. Storm chances continue for most of Arizona over the weekend ahead, and temperatures also ramp up a bit. High temperatures in the Valley Friday will top out near 112 degrees, and near 113 degrees on Saturday. Storm chances ramp up again slightly on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.