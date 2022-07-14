Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man who started Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff won’t serve jail time

Matthew Riser was sentenced to probation.
Matthew Riser was sentenced to probation.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who started a wildfire that burned more than 26,000 acres near Flagstaff has officially switched his plea, and with it, avoids going to jail. Matthew Riser pleaded guilty to prohibited use of fire, a class B petty offense. A judge then sentenced him to one year of probation. The fine was waived since the court found Riser doesn’t have the cash to pay it.

TRENDING: Attorney General Brnovich files motion to fully reinstate Arizona’s abortion ban

Investigators said Riser used a lighter to set his toilet paper on fire and then tried to put the flames out with his sleeping bag when they got too big north of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest. It didn’t work, and the fire exploded on June 12, turning into the Pipeline Fire in the morning. Riser said he was homeless and had been camping in the forest for two days. There were signs around him that said no campfires.

TRENDING: Mother accused of killing her son 23 years ago arrested in Phoenix

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New video shows armed robbers inside Anthem jewelry store
Social media post about the death of Carter Payne.
Scottsdale family remembers soccer player killed in hit-and-run in Georgia
Solar company tells Sun City man he owes $27K for solar panels
High rent prices, inflation to blame as evictions rise in Maricopa County
Daniel Navarro, 38, and Julie Le, 20, were taken into custody on Sunday.
Man reportedly lured 15-year-old Phoenix girl to Mexico; accomplice arrested