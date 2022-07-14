Man reportedly lured 15-year-old Phoenix girl to Mexico; accomplice arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are in custody after a 15-year-old Phoenix teen was lured away from a relative’s home in California and later found in Mexico. Police arrested 38-year-old Daniel Navarro and 20-year-old Julie Le on Sunday in connection to the girl’s disappearance.

On July 1, the teen girl went missing while visiting family in Nipomo, California, near San Luis Obispo. Officers say Navarro had posed as a teen boy online, and the two had been talking for the past year. Navarro reportedly told the girl that he wanted to be in a relationship with her and told her to run away with him to Mexico. Le, who police say was Navarro’s accomplice, drove the three down to Tijuana with the teen hidden in the backseat later that day.

However, multiple agencies began investigating the case and found social media accounts Navarro had used. Investigators found messages online between Navarro and the teen girl dating back to January 2021. Navarro reportedly messaged the girl professing his love and wanting to have sex with her. Police also found messages between Navarro and a relative of the teen girl, where he also tried to convince her to run away with him. Officers say he also tried to get other teens to send him sexual photos online.

Navarro and Le were arrested when they tried to come back to the U.S. from Mexico. Authorities rescued the girl at a Tijuana home on Monday morning, ten days after her initial disappearance. Police say she is safe and now with her family.

Navarro and Le each face federal charges of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The FBI and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case.

