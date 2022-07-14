Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff won’t serve jail time

Matthew Riser was sentenced to probation.
Matthew Riser was sentenced to probation.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man arrested in connection with a wildfire that burned more than 26,000 acres near Flagstaff has officially switched his plea, and with it, avoids going to jail. Matthew Riser pleaded guilty to a single count of prohibited use of fire, a class B petty offense. A judge then sentenced him to one year of probation. The fine was waived since the court found Riser doesn’t have the cash to pay it.

TRENDING: Attorney General Brnovich files motion to fully reinstate Arizona’s abortion ban

Investigators said Riser used a lighter to set his toilet paper on fire and then tried to put the flames out with his sleeping bag when they got too big north of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest. It didn’t work, and the fire exploded on June 12, turning into the Pipeline Fire in the morning. Riser said he was homeless and had been camping in the forest for two days. There were signs around him that said no campfires.

Riser’s attorney disputes that his client was responsible, saying authorities determined the toilet paper didn’t start the massive wildfire. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the charge of Occupying or Using a Residence on Forest Service Lands. Another charge he was originally arrested for, Possession of a Controlled Substance, was dropped last month.

Riser is also banned from Northern Arizona forests including Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves.

TRENDING: Mother accused of killing her son 23 years ago arrested in Phoenix

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for...
Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley
Inflation at highest level in 40 years
More than 50 firefighters helped extinguish the fire at a home near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills...
Over 50 firefighters battle blaze at northwest Phoenix home
“If anybody needs to know what the definition of community is, all you have to do is look...
Glendale widow gets home makeover from community, Operation Enduring Gratitude
Community helps veteran's widow in Glendale