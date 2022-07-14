Glendale widow gets home makeover from community, Operation Enduring Gratitude

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale widow got a home makeover from several community members following a year and a half of remodeling work.

“If anybody needs to know what the definition of community is, all you have to do is look around you today,” an Operation Enduring Gratitude volunteer said.

Gene Lavar’s husband was a Navy veteran who fought in the Korean War. He passed away in the home which was in bad condition when first responders arrived at the scene. Glendale officials later contacted Operation Enduring Gratitude out of Avondale to help the widow out with a remodeling project.

Lavar’s neighbors pitched in to give her a place to stay while her home was under construction, and several community members and contractors reached out to give back by offering their services. “The amount of gratitude to be expressed to this crowd is unbelievable,” said the volunteer. “Like I said before, it takes an army to serve an army. We’re all joining together to do one thing--make someone’s life better. Thank you for allowing us to do this work.”

Lavar told Arizona’s Family that she’s excited to start cooking again, this time in her remodeled kitchen.

