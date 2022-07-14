Flagstaff area residents asked to seek shelter as flash flooding expected in Pipeline Fire burn scar

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents living around areas of the Pipeline Fire burn scar are being asked to seek shelter immediately due to flash flooding concerns. The Coconino County Emergency Management issued an alert for people living in the Timberline, Wupatiki Trails, Fernwood, and Doney Park neighborhoods to seek shelter immediately.

Officials say anyone indoors should shelter in place, and anyone outdoors should get to high ground immediately and stay away from drainages. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Coconino County until 2 p.m. This area also includes Schultz Creek to Highway 180. Shortly after 12 p.m., weather officials extended the warning to include Prescott, Williamson, and Iron Springs until 2:30 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down U.S. 89 in both directions due to flooding at milepost 424, which is near Johnson Ranch Road. ADOT says drivers should expect delays and try to find different routes. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened.

