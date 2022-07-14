First Alert Weather for the High Country; hot & humid Friday ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a hot and humid Thursday after a wild night of heavy rain, mostly in the Chandler-Gilbert-Mesa area. Over an inch of rain fell in Gilbert at Freestone Park, but when you look at the Valley as a whole, only 15% of rainfall gauges that make up the NWS-PHX Rainfall Index recorded measurable rain of about .03″ on average. Phoenix Sky Harbor received a trace of rain.

For today, we’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for the High Country for ongoing flash flooding concerns. Flooding has been reported on the Pipeline Fire burn scar and as far south as Camp Verde. As always, stay alert for changing weather conditions in your area and all flood warnings. Tonight, expect a chance of showers here in the Valley, mainly after 8 p.m. and into the overnight hours. Clouds from these or other storms will make for a warm Friday morning in the lower 90′s. Our very hot temperatures will continue on Friday with a high of 112, with another chance for afternoon and evening storms.

As we look ahead into the weekend, expect warmer than average highs, +110 for Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of monsoon activity in the afternoon and evening hours. Expect hot and muggy conditions and stay hydrated when working or playing outdoors. Stay alert as flooding could once again be an issue for the High Country as many fire restrictions have or will be lifted for outdoor recreation activities to resume. A slight cool-down should begin early next week with more seasonable temperatures. The storm forecast looks unchanged, with a slight chance of Valley storms each day.

