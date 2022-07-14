Chandler Community Navigators help homeless community connect with resources

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Chandler has a team of Community Navigators who help people experiencing homelessness. In the extreme summer temperatures, they make sure they have access to water and heat relief stations, and all year long, they make sure they have access to helpful resources and services.

“We both get in around 6-6:30 and the first thing we do is we check all the parking garages, the ones that are ran by the city,” explained Navigator Ashley Halterman. “We do our rounds, we go through downtown, we check all the regular spots.”

One of their first stops is at the Salvation Army Heat Relief Center. There, they pick up water and hygiene packs to pass out throughout the day.

“It’s been brutal--kinda hot. Try to get as much water as we can,” said David Ulibarri, who has been living on the streets for about nine months. “These girls have been angels to us. They help out a lot, really a lot. They check on you to make sure you’re right, and that’s been a blessing.”

Halterman said she knows all too well what unsheltered individuals are going through.

“I, too, was like addicted to drugs and I was homeless for 4 and a half years and I found recovery and now I can turn it around and give it back,” Halterman said. “I would like jump in pools, fountains, I would fill the 44oz cups with water and I would just pour myself with water or I’d run through sprinklers like that.”

Halterman said she’s grateful she can now help others. “I’m just extremely grateful for the way my life has turned out and when you see the light turn on in someone’s eyes and they’re ready to admit they have a problem and the willingness to change their life, we’ll do whatever it takes to get them to a place for them to be and get better.”

One woman, who has been living on the streets since February, is hoping the Navigators are able to get her into housing.

“So easy to deal with, very resourceful, very helpful, and I’m hoping that gives things a jumpstart and gets us into housing we need,” said Melissa Whitlock. Whitlock said the summer heat is brutal, and she drinks as much water as she can, limits her meals, and keeps a cool rag on hand.

“It’s not just your drug addicts, your winos--people that are out on the street. They’re all ages right now. With the price of housing right now, people are one check away from being homeless,” Whitlock said. “If you can help, if you can give to any resources at all, please do. There’s so many of us out there that are hurting, just for little things like water and sunblock and just ice. Little things.”

The Navigators say one of the best ways to help is through the ChangeUp Campaign. Contributions to ChangeUp help the outreach workers get unsheltered individuals the resources they need. To donate, you can text “ChangeUp” to 44-321.

