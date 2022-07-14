Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Car chase in Goodyear ends with three people hospitalized

The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.
The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a car chase ended with several people rushed to the hospital in Goodyear on Wednesday evening. According to Rural Metro Fire, DPS troopers were chasing a car near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road when it crashed on the southbound ramp. Firefighters say the car then caught on fire but was quickly put out. Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

TRENDING: Federal prosecutor: Paradise Valley dentist confessed to wife’s safari death

DPS troopers have not said what started the chase. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parts of the US 60 flood in Gilbert due to monsoon storms
Drivers got stuck in the flooded U.S. 60 in Gilbert on Wednesdsay.
WATCH LIVE: Parts of US 60 closed in Gilbert due to monsoon flooding
The 20,000-seat stadium would be known as MG Cricket Stadium.
New plan to build $50 million cricket stadium in Buckeye
RAW VIDEO: Dust storms moving into the Valley