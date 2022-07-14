Car chase in Goodyear ends with three people hospitalized

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a car chase ended with several people rushed to the hospital in Goodyear on Wednesday evening. According to Rural Metro Fire, DPS troopers were chasing a car near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road when it crashed on the southbound ramp. Firefighters say the car then caught on fire but was quickly put out. Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

DPS troopers have not said what started the chase. The investigation is ongoing.

