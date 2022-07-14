Your Life
Arizona Game and Fish Department gift kids t-shirts for wearing their helmets

The department gifted some kids some "I Got Caught Wearing My Helmet" t-shirts after being caught wearing helmets while riding their ATVS.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department rewarded some kids riding their ATVs for wearing their helmets while playing.

The department shared some photos on their social media platforms saying that the kids were all wearing helmets while out riding around. “Caught in the act--” the posts said. “And rewarded! Our officer ‘caught’ these kids doing a great job of being safe and wearing their helmets.”

The post also said, “Helmets are recommended for riders of all ages because, you know, your brain is in there!” Helmets are legally required for all riders and passengers on motorized vehicles like ATVs, motorcycles, etc. under the age of 18. If you know of someone or a group in the community doing something good, nominate them for our Something Good online here. Don’t forget your photos and video!

