2 men stopped for speeding in Phoenix were trying smuggle 9 people, DPS says

Carmen Rodriguez Lorenzo, left, and Jose Mateo Andres Francisco, right, were booked into jail on nine counts of human smuggling.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were busted for speeding and troopers discovered they were trying to smuggle a group of people into the United States illegally, according to court documents. Jose Mateo Andres Francisco, who was driving, and Carmen Rodriguez Lorenzo were going 63 mph in a 55 mph zone along Interstate 17 on Wednesday, DPS said. A trooper pulled them over off of Dunlap Avenue.

The car was packed with two rows of four people and a child in the trunk area, according to troopers. Investigators said Francisco’s story wasn’t adding up. DPS said the nine people in the car told troopers they didn’t know either suspect but they all cleaned houses for $15 per day. Francisco and Lorenzo were booked into jail on nine counts of human smuggling.

