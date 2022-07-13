Your Life
Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

