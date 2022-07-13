Some residents in Jerome yelling at tourists over parking

JEROME, Ariz. (AP) -- More than 1 million people a year visit the small north-central Arizona town of Jerome, the former home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and now a hub for artists. But police have a problem these days. They say some residents are yelling at tourists over parking in the 504-acre town with a population of about 450.

Officers say some tourists using lawful short-term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by locals. Police say yelling at or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes. If any resident feels there may be a parking violation, they are being asked to notify the police department to investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.