Program to help cancer patients get to their appointments makes a comeback

A program that helps cancer patients get to their appointments and then return home safely is now making a comeback after having to pause during COVID-19.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley-area program that helps cancer patients get to their appointments and return home safely is now making a comeback after having to take a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not sure anybody hasn’t been touched by cancer in their life,” said one program volunteer and survivor Dana Conway. “And if they’re looking for something to be able to give back to the community but is also a direct pay off as the volunteer... it’s a feel-good moment for us.” The program is part of the American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” effort which gives free rides to cancer patients.

In 2019, volunteers gave more than 6,700 free rides to patients throughout Maricopa County. Conway said safety should come first for the patients. “A lot of times you have a car and you are able to drive, but you’re so tired after some kind of a treatment that you just don’t feel safe,” Conway said. “And you need, you need that extra help.”

Road to Recovery is looking for volunteers and if you’re interested, click here to get started.

