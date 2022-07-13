Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix area consumer prices are 12% higher than last year

Prices for things like food, gas, and electricity have continued to rise around the Phoenix...
Prices for things like food, gas, and electricity have continued to rise around the Phoenix metro.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that prices around the Phoenix metro have significantly risen from where they were a year ago as the nation grapples with inflation.

TRENDING: Mother accused of killing her son 23 years ago arrested in Phoenix

According to the BLS, Phoenix area prices, which are measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, rose 3.1% over the last two months, ending in June. Over the last 12 months, prices have jumped 12.3%. The CPI measures the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund attributes the June increase to higher prices for shelter, meaning things like rent/housing, water, heat, gas, and electricity. Energy prices reportedly jumped 43.3%, mostly due to the increase in the price of gasoline, according to the report.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Over the year, the report states that food prices increased 9.3%, while prices for food at home have jumped 12.1% since a year ago. Within the food at home category, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs recorded the largest increase in prices. For energy, the index grew about 16.8% for the two months ending in June. Breaking down individual energy categories; gasoline rose 19.8%, electricity increased 13.8%, and natural gas service was up 5.4%.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jerome has a population of around 450.
Some residents in Jerome yelling at tourists over parking
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Attorney General Brnovich files motion to fully reinstate Arizona’s abortion ban
Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67 killed his wife during...
Paradise Valley man on trial for wife’s 2016 safari death in Zambia
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high