Phoenix area consumer prices are 12% higher than last year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that prices around the Phoenix metro have significantly risen from where they were a year ago as the nation grapples with inflation.

According to the BLS, Phoenix area prices, which are measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, rose 3.1% over the last two months, ending in June. Over the last 12 months, prices have jumped 12.3%. The CPI measures the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund attributes the June increase to higher prices for shelter, meaning things like rent/housing, water, heat, gas, and electricity. Energy prices reportedly jumped 43.3%, mostly due to the increase in the price of gasoline, according to the report.

Over the year, the report states that food prices increased 9.3%, while prices for food at home have jumped 12.1% since a year ago. Within the food at home category, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs recorded the largest increase in prices. For energy, the index grew about 16.8% for the two months ending in June. Breaking down individual energy categories; gasoline rose 19.8%, electricity increased 13.8%, and natural gas service was up 5.4%.

