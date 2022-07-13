October in July - Four Peaks Brewing starts preparing Arizona’s top-selling beer, the Pumpkin Porter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four Peaks Brewing has already begun tapping its ever-popular Pumpkin Porter, the season staple brew for many across the Valley. And yes, it’s only July.

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz dropped by the brewery’s 8th Street Pub location in Tempe just to see what was happening this morning, with a chance at tasting the famous beer.

“This year we’re doing our Christmas in July,” said Troy, one of the brewmasters. “Today we are busting out our very famous Pumpkin Porter to get people ready for the season.” He says the porter includes notes of cinnamon and is one of the most popular beers offered at the brewery.

“We open at 11 a.m., and that’s when the Pumpkin Porter is tapping,” Troy said. “Come on down while it’s hot and enjoy a nice, thick stout.”

