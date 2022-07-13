Need a date night idea? Look no further than Queen Creek Olive Mill!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re looking for a way to change up date night, check out Queen Creek Olive Mill! Arizona’s Family reporter Tess Rafols visited the restaurant to learn more for her segment “Try It With Tess.”

“We have a lot of people who come out and celebrate date nights with their significant others to enjoy some great food,” said Shawn Haynes, director of beverage and food at the Olive Mill. “If you don’t have time to come out and really enjoy date night in person, you can grab supplies, set it up at home and enjoy it with your significant other that way.”

If you’re looking for a way to change up date night, check out Queen Creek Olive Mill!

On Wednesday evening, there are 30 seats available for a pizza-making date night class that happens every second Wednesday of the month! Don’t forget you can also choose a tasty dessert, including gelato, along with a choice selection of wine.

“We’ve got our Tablo dinner series where we’re celebrating different regions of Italy,” Haynes said. “In August, we’ll be celebrating the Sardinia region.”

To learn more about the restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.