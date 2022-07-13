Your Life
Kari Lake picks up endorsement for governor from ex-county sheriff Joe Arpaio

Lake announced the endorsement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Lake announced the endorsement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake has a new supporter backing her ahead of the August primary election. Lake announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has endorsed her with three weeks left in the race. “Sheriff Joe knows the damage out-of-control crime and immigration can do to this state. I won’t back down in my fight to secure our border and defend Arizona. They called Joe, “America’s Toughest Sheriff.” I will be its toughest governor,” Lake tweeted.

Arpaio served as sheriff for 24 years and continuously preached about the “fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling and drug trafficking.” Lake has also echoed those same sentiments on her campaign trail.

The Arpaio endorsement for Lake comes days after Lake’s biggest opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, announced Gov. Doug Ducey would endorse her. Both candidates have been outspoken about securing the border and defending gun rights. However, Lake has stated from the start that she believes the 2020 presidential election was rigged, whereas Robson has not said if she thinks the election was corrupt. The race is growing thin between the two candidates. A new poll by HighGround has Lake at 39% and Robson at 35.3%.

Early in the race, the former news anchor also secured the endorsement of former president Donald Trump. Trump will be in Arizona to deliver a speech praising Lake and Blake Masters, who is running for U.S. Senate. The former president has scheduled a rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

