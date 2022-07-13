Your Life
Jewelry store robbery ends with one person shot at Anthem strip mall

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say an armed robbery at an Anthem jewelry store ended with one person shot on Tuesday evening. Deputies were called out to the jewelry store in a strip mall near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway around 6 p.m. When they arrived, one person was found shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. MCSO says the suspect is still on the loose. The investigation is ongoing.

