Jewelry store robbery ends with one person shot at Anthem strip mall

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say an armed robbery at an Anthem jewelry store ended with one person shot on Tuesday evening. Deputies were called out to the jewelry store in a strip mall near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway around 6 p.m. When they arrived, one person was found shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. MCSO says the suspect is still on the loose. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.