Jaime’s Local Love: Benny Blanco Tortillas

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Christopher Hudson grew up in Tucson, AZ, where his Nana made fresh homemade tortillas, tamales, and soups. During one fateful trip to the Gilbert Farmers Market, he stumbled upon Ben Ramirez and Benny Blanco Tortillas, and was instantly transported back to his childhood. 5 years of patronage later, Ben decided it was time to move on to something new, and Christopher says he had no choice but to buy the business!

Since that day in August of 2018, through a pandemic, economic strife, and blistering Valley summers, the business is growing nearly 10 times over and the expansion is right around the corner. Tortilla flavors include The O.G. -- The Original Flour Tortilla, White Sonoran -- America’s first wheat, Rouge de Bordeaux -- The tortilla with body, and the Gluten Free Cassava -- Cassava root is used to substitute for wheat.

Specialty flavors include Organic Cilantro Lime White Corn, Chipotle O.G., Sonora Quacker -- with duck fat, and Chili Verde White Corn. You can find Benny Blanco Tortillas at Gilbert Farmers Market, The Meat Market of Cave Creek, Arcadia Meat Market, and Steadfast Farm Store. Learn more about the business here!

