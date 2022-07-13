Your Life
High pollution advisory today, blowing dust possible too

Look for partly sunny skies and hot conditions today in the Valley. Blowing dust is possible later today and a High Pollution Advisory is in effect for ozone.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 111 degrees in Phoenix today. Once again, that’s several degrees above where we normally are this time of year in Phoenix, closer to 107 degrees.

Another High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone in Maricopa and Pinal Counties. Those with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outside today, especially during the afternoon hours. We can all help out today by avoiding gas-powered equipment and carpooling or driving less.

A strong ridge of high pressure positioned over the Four Corners will continue to keep temperatures pretty hot the rest of this week. We’ll climb to about 113 tomorrow and to near 112 Friday and Saturday. Monsoon moisture is slowly increasing as well. Today, the best chance of storms is in the mountains, as well as the deserts south of the Valley. Storms today across far Southern Arizona could push some blowing dust into the Valley, especially around the evening commute and a few hours after. Storm chances in the Valley are only at about 10 percent today but jump to 30 percent tomorrow and continue through the weekend.

