High Pollution Advisory in effect as heat continues for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another warm start to our day today with lows in the 90s once again, and today’s high so far is 113 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 107; we were 6 degrees above average.

The ridge of high pressure that has brought the heat to our state is parked right over the top of us and will continue to bring hot temperatures through the weekend. Tonight will be like yesterday evening, where we could see a few storms develop and send us a few outflows that will pick up the winds. With the strong winds this evening, we could see some blowing dust in the Valley. Tomorrow we see a better chance of storms here in the Valley; drier air will move in through the weekend.

Another High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone in Maricopa and Pinal Counties. The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory for tomorrow. Those with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outside, especially during the afternoon. We can all help out today by avoiding gas-powered equipment and carpooling or driving less.

So far, the forecast shows that cooler air will move into our state starting next Tuesday, where temperatures will be closer to our average high.

