Frida Kahlo immersive exhibit comes to Phoenix

“Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography” is premiering in the U.S., and Phoenix is its first stop...
(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Making its grand debut today in Phoenix is an exhibit highlighting the life of one incredible artist. “Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography” is premiering in the U.S., and Phoenix is its first stop on its journey.

Arizona’s Family reporter Kylee Cruz dropped by the venue on Wednesday. The exhibit includes the Rosita, a Mexican cantina-styled room, where visitors can draw and color a picture of Frida Kahlo, lay it over a projector, and can see the art blown up to full size on the wall.

“Every room we have a little bit of a story about what the room is and Frida’s life,” said event spokesperson Angela DiCorpo. “We’re really focusing on her life and her legacy as an icon.” Several rooms feature high-tech equipment where various exhibits will quite literally come to life and will interact with you and your movements as you pass through the gallery. “We focus on the artist and not the paintings,” she said.

There are 7 interactive rooms for visitors to enjoy while they learn about this incredible woman and artist that made a dramatic impact on the art world. Click here for a link to purchase your tickets to visit the exhibit at the Walter Where?House in Phoenix.

