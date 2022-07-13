Federal prosecutor: Paradise Valley dentist confessed to wife’s safari death

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist from Paradise Valley accused of killing his wife during an African safari and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds admitted to the killing to his longtime lover, a federal prosecutor told a jury Wednesday. The U.S. government alleges that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph killed his wife, Bianca Rudolph, during a 2016 trip in Zambia.

According to prosecutors, Rudolph was arguing with his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, at Steak 44 in Phoenix in 2020 after he learned the FBI was investigating the shooting death of Bianca. That’s when Rudolph admitted to killing her, prosecutors said. “He killed his wife for HER!,” assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell said in a Denver courtroom, pointing at Milliron, who is charged with lying to a grand jury and being an accessory after the fact and is being tried alongside Rudolph. However, Rudolph’s defense said the alleged admission was misheard by the witness. Rudolph’s attorney, David Markus, said what Rudolph was actually saying was, “They’re saying I killed my f---g wife for you.”

Rudolph’s attorney told jurors that Bianca Rudolph’s death was accidental, saying she accidentally shot herself while packing up the gun. He accused prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence. “They’ve chosen speculation over science. They’ve chosen fiction over fact,” declared Markus, in an equally impassioned opening statement. Markus argued in court the Rudolphs’ marriage had its ups and downs since both had extramarital affairs but both still took big game hunting trips together. He claimed Bianca Rudolph knew about Larry’s girlfriend, Milliron. The couple’s grown children were also in court, supporting their father.

Detectives in Zambia initially said the shooting on Oct. 11, 2016, was accidental. Investigators with the insurance companies that paid $4.8 million to Rudolph agreed. But prosecutors said the evidence shows Bianca Rudolph was shot from 2 to 3.5 feet away. If convicted, Rudolph could face life in prison or the death penalty. The trial is in Colorado because the insurance payouts were based there.

