Arizona’s largest abortion provider to not resume procedures in Pima County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Planned Parenthood, Arizona’s largest abortion provider, says that it has no plans to resume procedures in Pima County following the recent court decision within the state called the “Personhood” Law.

This law essentially gives all rights to fetuses and embryos. Healthcare providers said that they fear it could lead to criminal charges filed against doctors. Planned Parenthood Arizona said that because of the law’s ambiguity and the various ongoing legal confusions surrounding abortion procedures in Arizona, it has decided not to resume abortions as the legal challenges are ongoing.

Nationally, a Senate committee listened to various testimonies regarding the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision. House Democrats are looking to protect abortion rights on the federal level. One bill would create the “Women’s Health Protection Act”, therefore codifying abortion into law. Another bill would allow women to travel to another state to get the procedure. Both ideas could pass within the House but neither has the votes in the Senate needed in order to bring the bill to President Biden.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.