Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona’s largest abortion provider to not resume procedures in Pima County

Planned Parenthood, Arizona’s largest abortion provider, says that it has no plans to resume procedures in Pima County following the recent court decision.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Planned Parenthood, Arizona’s largest abortion provider, says that it has no plans to resume procedures in Pima County following the recent court decision within the state called the “Personhood” Law.

This law essentially gives all rights to fetuses and embryos. Healthcare providers said that they fear it could lead to criminal charges filed against doctors. Planned Parenthood Arizona said that because of the law’s ambiguity and the various ongoing legal confusions surrounding abortion procedures in Arizona, it has decided not to resume abortions as the legal challenges are ongoing.

Nationally, a Senate committee listened to various testimonies regarding the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision. House Democrats are looking to protect abortion rights on the federal level. One bill would create the “Women’s Health Protection Act”, therefore codifying abortion into law. Another bill would allow women to travel to another state to get the procedure. Both ideas could pass within the House but neither has the votes in the Senate needed in order to bring the bill to President Biden.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona said the decision was made after “vague and...
Big Arizona provider won’t resume abortions despite ruling
How will Arizona women be affected if FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill?
On Monday, HRA Pharma filed an application with the FDA to sell a birth control pill over the...
What does it mean for Arizona women if FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill?
The instruction includes blast wounds, burn treatment and mental health trauma.
Banner Health helps train medical professionals in Ukraine virtually