$480 million dollars on the table for current Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost $480 million dollars after no one won last night’s pot.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost $480 million dollars after no one won last night’s pot.

If you take the cash option, $276 million is available to you. There’s been millions of winning tickets since April 15 ranging between $2 to a million dollars, but so far, no one has hit the jackpot. By Friday, the pot could climb all the way up to half a billion dollars. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra visited a local gas station to talk to those trying to snag some tickets in hopes of winning.

Phoenix local Vietnam veteran with the 173rd Airborn Jimmy said he buys tickets all week long and that he uses the quick pick option. “Good fortune only comes across your nostrils every once and awhile,” Jimmy said. “It’s invisible. And when it flies by and you miss it, you don’t get it. But if you’re there when it’s there--you go home.”

