Toddler found in Surprise backyard pool may have been in water for hours, fire crews say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was found in a backyard pool in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called out to a home near Reems and Greenway roads.

Fire crews said it’s unclear how long the girl was in the water but it could have been for up to three hours. Investigators haven’t provided an update on the girl’s condition.

No word yet if there was a pool fence or who was supposed to be watching the girl. An investigation is underway.

