SRP customers break power usage record during hottest day of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Salt River Project (SRP) Valley customers pushed the utility provider’s equipment to new limits after Monday’s temperatures hit 115 in Phoenix. SRP officials say they delivered a record amount of energy between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. as the community battled extreme daytime temperatures.

“Maricopa County is the fastest growing county in the nation, and that is reflected in this new record for energy demand in SRP’s service territory,” said Laura Olson, SRP’s Manager of Power Supply & Trading. “We were able to meet the increased customer demand thanks to our dedicated employees who ensure we have the energy needed to serve our customers and who maintain a robust electric system year-round to provide reliable service.”

According to SRP, an estimated 7,620 megawatts of power was delivered in the one-hour period. It’s an increase of five megawatts compared to the last record, 7,615 megawatts, which was broken on July 12, 2020. For comparison, one megawatt is enough energy to power about 225 homes. The utility provider says as temperatures remain dangerously high for customers to find efficient ways to conserve electricity. Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.