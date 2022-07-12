Peoria Unified School District hosting job fair Tuesday

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a job in the West Valley, Peoria Unified School District is hiring!

The school district says they are holding a job fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial High School on Tuesday, July 12. A number of positions are available, according to the district’s website. Those roles include cross guards, substitute teachers, coaches, clerks, classroom assistants, food and nutrition workers, and maintenance staff. Peoria Unified is also hiring for multiple elementary and high school teaching positions.

People interested in applying should bring their ID card and a copy of their resume. To learn more, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.