One person dead after shooting involving constable in east Phoenix

A constable was serving papers at a Phoenix apartment complex when a shootout broke out, leaving one person dead.
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shooting involving a Maricopa County constable left one person dead in east Phoenix on Tuesday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a constable was serving documents at an apartment complex in the area of 46th Street and Thomas Road when somebody opened fire. The constable returned fire. MCSO confirmed the person is dead but didn’t say how that person died. The constable was not hurt.

One woman who lives at the complex told Arizona’s Family she spoke to the person before. She even saw the eviction notice on the door. “He told me he was given one extra week and they gave it to him,” said Kimberly Johnson.

Detectives have secured the scene, and MCSO is investigating. Constables are representatives of the court and serve documents related to civil and criminal cases, such has orders of protection summons and evictions. There are 26 elected constables in the county. For more information, click/tap here. This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 55th in Arizona so far this year.

