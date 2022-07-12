Mesa city council approves license agreement to launch Google Fiber

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa City Council has approved license agreements to bring more high-speed internet options to the city, including Google Fiber.

“Reliable high-speed internet is not a luxury – it’s an essential utility like water or electricity. In the way the world operates today, no one can afford to be disconnected,” said Mayor John Giles. “These partnerships are bringing us closer to our goals of getting fiber to every home and business, increasing affordable connectivity for residents and future-proofing our city.”

City officials say that although Mesa has widespread availability through Cox and Lumen, which operates to the public under the CenturyLink brand, requests were sent out to learn more about companies that could install true fiber-optic services in the city. A household survey of residents found that 75% of residents have some sort of landline broadband connection, and about 8% are relying on a cellular connection. That means about 17 percent lack proper connectivity. This week’s agreement allows Google Fiber and its equipment partners to access to all 2,470 street miles.

Bringing the digital divide

“Those who lack connectivity are at a disadvantage. I am proud to have voted to bring more internet options to more places in Mesa and help remove connectivity barriers in our City,” said David Luna, District 5 councilmember and National League of Cities Information Technology and Communications Committee member. “A connected city is a thriving city and fiber optic is the gold standard for high-speed internet.”

In a news release, the City of Mesa said that it has been working to expand the current Wi-Fi network downtown to cover another nine square miles, including city parks, pools, and libraries. It’s also working on deploying a wireless broadband network to underserved neighborhoods.

For more information on Google Fiber, click/tap here.

